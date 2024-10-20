If elected, Trump says Xi will not invade Taiwan: ‘He knows I’m crazy’

If re-elected to the US presidency, Donald Trump said he would use the threat of severe trade tariffs — or even the prospect of shutting down trade — to effectively deter China from invading Taiwan.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the former president and Republican candidate said he “wouldn’t have to” use military force against China because leader Xi Jinping “respects me and he knows I’m f— crazy.”

Trump has frequently stated his belief that world leaders would be afraid to counter him, and that his protectionist economic stance would signal strength and boost America’s security.

The Republican leader has floated tariffs on all imports, with higher duties for Chinese goods — pledges that shouldn’t be discounted as election-year bluster, experts said: If elected, Trump would need the money from tariffs to fund his tax proposals, even as research shows higher duties would raise prices on everyday essentials.

Despite these warnings, “a lot of people don’t seem to get [tariffs]” have probable negative consequences, CNN noted. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has had to “walk a fine line” with her own economic agenda, since voters — particularly those in crucial swing states — support tariffs, according to a former deputy US Trade representative.