Trump’s tariffs risk disrupting global trade

Former President Donald Trump is doubling down on his signature economic message — tax everything coming into America — as he makes his closing arguments to voters ahead of the US presidential election.

While the exact details of Trump’s protectionist economic plan remain unclear — he has called at times for across-the-board tariffs ranging from 10% to 20%, and a separate tariff of 60% or more on goods from China — the taxes would likely be the highest such tariffs since 1930 and would significantly disrupt global trade systems, economists warn.

Economists have repeatedly expressed concern that such high duty hikes could cost most US consumers considerably, despite Trump’s assurances to the contrary, particularly if the US’ current trade partners retaliate with their own measures.