‘No Kings’ protests underscore US political divide

Millions of Americans on Saturday protested against what they say is a government on the cusp of authoritarianism, as the vice president showed off the country’s military firepower in California.

The two scenes — “No Kings” demonstrations across the country, and a mock Marine beach assault involving live howitzer fire — together created a “revealing split-screen” that underscored the fractured nature of US politics, The New York Times wrote.

Democrats are increasingly alarmed over President Donald Trump’s use of the military in domestic issues, but Republicans seem increasingly happy with his “imperial presidency,” Semafor’s David Weigel wrote.

Trump posted an AI-generated video mocking the demonstrations that showed him flying a jet labeled “King Trump” and dumping brown liquid on protesters.