No modern president did more to shrink his job, or to make it less regal, than Jimmy Carter. None have tried to gild and wield its power like Donald Trump has.

So it’s fitting that Carter inaugurated the modern government shutdown, and Trump is trying to make shutdowns politically irrelevant.

Carter played his role in April 1980, when his second attorney general wrote a five-page opinion about what should happen if an agency’s funding runs out before Congress could appropriate more. His answer: It runs out. “No funds may be expended except as necessary to bring about the orderly termination of an agency’s functions,” Benjamin Civiletti advised 45 years ago.

Future presidents went along with that, emphasizing how painful shutdowns would be for the groups voters viewed most sympathetically, like members of the US military and low-income people. Ahead of the 2013 shutdown, when Republicans resisted funding the Affordable Care Act, both parties unanimously passed a bill to keep paying the troops; lawmakers saw the value and shared the credit.

Trump found another angle. He moved $8 billion in military funding earmarked for R&D that will go instead to service member paychecks this month. Congress wasn’t involved. In fact, House Republicans have kept their members at home, hoping to jam Senate Democrats with their spending bill.

AD

And Democrats have already gotten busy attacking the administration’s $20 billion Argentina credit swap — now padded with $20 more billion of outside aid to Buenos Aires — which is unaffected by the shutdown.

Neither party expects a shutdown resolution this week, which Republicans say is a reflection on how beholden Democrats are to the progressive organizers of Saturday’s “No Kings” protests. It’s true that Democratic leaders weren’t popular at the last “No Kings” and would be chased offstage if they folded before this month’s, but organizers have laughed at Republicans who call them “Hate America” and “pro-Hamas” protesters.

“‘No Kings’: How is that objectionable?” Indivisible’s Ezra Levin, a “No Kings” organizer, asked in an MSNBC interview. “How could anybody say that’s anything other than the most American thing since apple pie?”

AD

Republicans can say as much. That’s because, with a few libertarian exceptions, they see a lot to like about Trump stripping power from the legislative branch of the US government.

Trump is undoing post-Watergate norms that took away the president’s right to impound congressionally-appropriated money, strike enemies without congressional approval, and govern without the distraction of politicized investigations — and most Republicans would respond: What’s wrong with that? Who, they wonder, has actually benefited from reining in the “imperial presidency”?