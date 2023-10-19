China’s tilt towards the Palestinians alarms Israel and U.S.

Israeli and American officials are alarmed that China hasn’t condemned Hamas for its terrorist attack this month, seeing in it an attempt by Beijing to use the Middle East’s violence to isolate the U.S. from its Arab and regional allies.

Chinese officials haven’t even used the word Hamas in their public statements since the militant Palestinian organization stormed into southern Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than 1,400 Israelis. Instead, China has joined with Russia in calling for an immediate end to Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip and signaled its willingness to lead a new round of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians. This negotiating process, historically anchored by the U.S., has essentially been dormant for a decade.

“China calls for an international peace conference with greater authority and impact as soon as possible to galvanize a more broad-based international consensus with the two-state solution serving as its basis and formulate a timetable and roadmap to that end,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last Friday. The diplomat said Beijing is working with Brazil, a leading member of the BRICS bloc of developing countries, which also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa, to pursue this diplomacy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has forged strong economic ties with China, voiced alarm about Beijing’s silence on the attack. There was “no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrible massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza,” Israeli Ambassador Rafi Harpaz told Beijing’s special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, last week, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Saturday and urged Beijing to discourage “other parties from entering the conflict.” China maintains close relations with Iran, which has threatened to widen the war on Israel if it launches an invasion of the Gaza Strip. Tehran is also Hamas’s main funder and arms supplier.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that Wang told Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a call “that countering violence with violence would only cause more damage and bring about more serious crises.”