The $5 trillion dollar issue neither campaign wants to talk about

Why aren’t the presidential candidates talking about it more? Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist not working for either presidential campaign, said that the facts around the 2017 law create some uncomfortable messaging issues for both of them.

“On the GOP side, you can warn of the coming tax hikes — but then you’d have to remind people why this exists,” he said, referring to how Republicans put sunsets on the individual tax cuts while making corporate tax cuts permanent in order to pass the bill. “On the Dem side, you could lean into that and say, we told you this is bad! But they don’t want to remind people they’re on board with the $5 trillion in Biden raisers.”

There’s also a simple reason Harris might be reluctant to discuss the expiring Trump tax cuts: She’s promising to keep most of them. Her campaign has pledged not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000. And while she and other Democrats have criticized the law’s high-end and corporate tax breaks, her party doesn’t want to dwell on how much of the total package falls outside those categories, especially given that Republicans have struggled to convince ordinary voters that the law benefits them. According to an analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Harris’ promised Trump tax cut extensions constitute the most expensive part of her economic plans — potentially costing more than $3 trillion over ten years, versus over $5 trillion for Trump’s fuller extension plan.

With little coming from the candidates themselves, pro-business groups are trying to fill in the blanks for voters — and for members of Congress either facing re-election or simply unacquainted with the tax code’s intricate details themselves. Turnover in Congress means there’s been a brain drain on tax-writing committees like House Ways and Means: Only five Republicans remain on the panel who served in 2017.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Businesses are taking out ads spotlighting their tax priorities, such as preserving the 21% corporate tax rate and extending a deduction allowing some business owners to deduct 20% of their net business income when calculating taxes. This week, the Chamber began running spots in 19 competitive races that urge Democrats and Republicans to stop “the largest tax increase in history,” a veiled reference to the 2017 law’s expiration dates next year.

“The Chamber is the first organization that’s out there injecting tax into the conversation right now,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, the Chamber’s senior political strategist. “It’s not necessarily intended to move big blocks of voters. This is to communicate with constituents who we know feel strongly about the issue. We want to make it clear that this is where we’re headed.”

The lack of explicit conversation around the Trump tax cuts has also frustrated progressives, who effectively campaigned against the 2017 package as a giveaway to the wealthiest Americans. Harris has proposed new taxes on the wealthy, but she has also scaled them back a bit — she endorsed a rise to a 28% top capital gains tax rate for people making over $1 million a year, less than Biden’s promise to tax them at a 39.6% rate.

“The coming battle over extension of the expiring Trump-GOP tax cuts for the wealthy deserves more attention in both the presidential and congressional races,” said David Kass, the executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness Action Fund, which organized rallies against the 2017 tax cut. “Trillions of dollars in revenue, the basic fairness of our tax system, and economic inequality and opportunity are all at stake.”