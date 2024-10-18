Donald Trump doesn’t sound too excited about asking Nikki Haley for help

Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday that he’s open to asking Nikki Haley to campaign with him in the last stretch of the presidential election — before quickly pivoting to dismissing her presidential run against him.

“Yeah, I’ll do what I have to do, but let me just tell you: Nikki Haley and I fought and I beat her by 50, 60, 90 points. I beat her in her own state by numbers that nobody has ever been beaten by. I beat Nikki badly. I beat everyone else too, badly,” Trump said on Fox and Friends. “Everybody keeps saying that. They don’t say, ‘get Ron [DeSantis],’ and Ron did very well.”

The former president also noted that Haley is “helping us already” (Haley endorsed Trump during her speech at the RNC Convention in July and has assisted with fundraising).

AD

All of this comes after The Bulwark reported Thursday evening that Trump’s orbit is “in talks” with Haley’s team about appearing together in an upcoming event — potentially a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Semafor confirmed that there’s been some “ongoing discussions” between the two camps, although nothing is finalized and it’s unclear how serious those conversations have been. The talks come as Harris has been aggressively reaching out to Trump-skeptical Republicans in recent weeks.

Some close to Trump have long thought that including Haley in a more front-and-center way would be a smart move in an election that is effectively tied — and still think that having her on the trail wouldn’t hurt. But Trump himself, like some of his other advisors, remains skeptical that Haley would move the needle in any significant way, especially this late.

“I mean there’s only like 18 days until the election,” one person on Trump’s team said. “Will Nikki Haley magically turn the election one way or the other? Come on.”

AD

Semafor reached out to both Trump and Haley representatives for comment.