Nikki Haley endorsed Donald Trump. Will she campaign for him?

Nikki Haley says Donald Trump is “welcome to call” about having her campaign for him. Donald Trump says he’d “love to have her go around” and do just that — and privately, supporters of both believe it could be a good idea.

“Nikki Haley should definitely reach out and do everything she can to save this country from the godless commies,” one Trump aide told Semafor.

So what’s the holdup?

The biggest impasse seems to be surrounding who should officially reach out first: It’s unclear whether there’s been formal discussions between the two campaigns in recent weeks about getting Haley out on the trail, but allies of both camps argue that it’s not their principals’ job at this point to initiate next steps.