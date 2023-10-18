US Capitol Police arrest dozens of Jewish activists calling for Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested dozens of demonstrators who made their way into a House office building as part of a protest by Jewish activists calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The number of arrests are unclear, but some reports said there were more than 100.

Police said that three people arrested were facing a charge of Assault on a Police Officer.

Footage from inside the Cannon House Office Building shows protesters waving signs that read “ceasefire” and chanting “Not in our name.”

Some members of Congress had been calling for the arrest of the protesters after they entered the House office building, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who on X, described the demonstration as an ”insurrection.”