Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital explosion as Israel blames misfired Palestinian rocket

Palestinian authorities on Tuesday accused Israeli airstrikes of killing at least 500 people in a hospital in Gaza, adding that many more were buried under the rubble.

Israel denied the allegation, saying their investigation found that the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket that struck the Al-Ahli Arabi hospital.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the hospital housed “hundreds of patients” as well those displaced by Israeli airstrikes that have bombarded Gaza since Hamas militants’ deadly rampage against Israeli civilians.

Hamas called the hospital attack a “genocide,” and the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, declared three days of mourning, local media reported.

The Israel Defense Forces initially said they would investigate the source of the explosion, adding that they do not target sensitive buildings like a hospital and accused Hamas of ”fake reports.” The IDF later issued a statement saying, “From an analysis of the IDF’s operational systems, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit.”

“They don’t only kill our children, they also kill their own,” Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X.