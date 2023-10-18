Five Eyes security alliance warn of ‘unprecedented’ Chinese spying

Jenna Moon /

Intelligence chiefs from the Five Eyes — a network representing the U.K., Canada, U.S., Australia, and New Zealand — issued a rare joint warning about the threat of Chinese espionage.

Beijing is carrying out “the most sustained, scaled and sophisticated theft of intellectual property and expertise in human history,” Mike Burgess, head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said after Five Eyes officials met private firms in Silicon Valley.

U.S. FBI Director Christopher Wray said the “unprecedented” warning was intended to convey the ”unprecedented threat" posed by China.