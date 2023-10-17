‘Only a matter of time’ before cyber attacks are viewed as acts of war: Ex-NSA chief

Michael Rogers, the former head of the U.S. National Security Agency, warned that foreign adversaries like Russia and China were edging closer into uncharted cyber warfare territory as they continued digital attacks on infrastructure and military installations worldwide.

So far, such cyber attacks haven’t crossed the threshold of constituting an act of war, Rogers told Semafor’s Gina Chon during a pre-recorded interview played at the Securing the Digital Future event on Tuesday. “It’s only a matter of time, though, before we cross this Rubicon,” he said.

Rogers said that China was penetrating critical infrastructure in countries like the U.S., Taiwan, and South Korea for “reconnaissance” and to understand the network structures in order to “go destructive” in the event of a war or crisis.

He acknowledged that there is no clear definition of what an “active war in cyber is,” and that just penetrating a network is not sufficient grounds to define as an act of war.