Is China’s Belt and Road Initiative losing its appeal?

Karina Tsui /

Dignitaries from over 140 countries across the Global South, the Middle East, and notably Russia, have gathered in Beijing for the 10th anniversary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The forum, described by Chinese state media as the “most important diplomatic event” of the year, is seen as an opportunity for Xi Jinping to showcase his foreign policy and preview ambitious plans as Beijing positions itself as an alternative global power to the West.

In a white paper outlining new BRI strategies Tuesday, Chinese officials wrote of broadening global cooperation and noted that Beijing will support “any initiative that can genuinely help developing countries build infrastructure and achieve shared progress”.

But data shows that BRI activity is slowing down amid concerns that investments have amounted to “debt traps” in poor countries and large-scale future investments look uncertain given China’s own flailing economy.