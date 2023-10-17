Israel, U.S. track Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”

Israeli and American intelligence are tracking the movements of Iranian diplomats and military officers, fearing that Tehran could spur its network of proxies and allies to support Hamas in a coordinated war against Israel.

The primary focus, Israeli and American officials told Semafor, is the activities of the Iranian-backed militia, Hezbollah, which has launched rockets into Israel from south Lebanon in recent days. But Tehran’s alliance system, which it calls the “Axis of Resistance,” stretches far wider, these officials said, and could potentially include Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, Syria- and Iraq-based militias, and the Houthi army in Yemen, all of which could target Israeli and American interests regionally.

“We are always looking around us, in the entire Middle East,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, told reporters Sunday.

The Biden administration is significantly expanding its military footprint in the eastern Mediterranean, including the deployment of two aircraft carrier strike groups and a Marine Expeditionary Force, to attempt to deter Iran and its proxies. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has also issued an order to separately prepare 2,000 American soldiers for deployment to the region. The White House concurrently has communicated through Qatar and Oman, key backchannels to Iran, about Washington’s intent to avoid any direct conflict between the U.S. and Iran, according to current and former U.S. officials.

But despite these U.S. actions, senior Iranian officials continue to raise the specter of a wider regional war as they have met their allies in Beirut, Damascus and Baghdad. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday night told Iranian state media: “The resistance leaders will not allow the Zionist regime to do whatever [it wants] in the region…Every preemptive measure is conceivable in the coming hours.”

Abdollahian had just completed his own swing through Mideast countries aligned with Iran. And commanders from Iran’s elite military unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, have visited Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in recent days, according to Mideast officials.