Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US judge halts layoffs amid government shutdown

Oct 16, 2025, 6:45am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A view of the dome of the US Capitol building.
Kent Nishimura/Reuters

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to halt efforts to lay off 4,100 workers during an ongoing government shutdown, a political impasse with no end in sight.

The ruling — which the White House has said it will appeal — pushes back against a wider campaign to reduce the number of government employees, with some departments already significantly reduced: A quarter of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 12,000 staff have departed, with around a thousand terminated during the shutdown. The White House is plotting further cuts, Reuters reported.

Democrats and even some Republicans are now pinning hopes on the president himself intervening to broker a deal, or risk the row extending into November, Semafor reported.

A chart showing estimated government layoffs for Oct. 2025.
Tom Chivers
AD