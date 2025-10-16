Republicans want answers on $20B Trump ‘facility’ for Argentina’s debt

Republican senators are joining their Democratic colleagues in calling for more details on the Trump administration’s plans for an additional $20 billion “private-sector solution” to Argentina’s debt crisis.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Wednesday that officials have been in talks “for weeks” on “a $20 billion facility that would be adjacent to” the $20 billion currency swap that the administration has facilitated for Buenos Aires.

“That would be a total of $40 billion for Argentina,” Bessent said, as the US looks to steady the foreign nation’s economy ahead of elections later this month.

Bessent’s counselor, Joe Lavorgna, told Semafor Thursday at its World Economy Summit that the money is a way for Trump to help a “very pro-Western, very pro-markets” economy in a “key geopolitical place” over a “short-term hump.” He declined to offer further details on how the private-sector Argentina facility would be structured; Bessent said on Wednesday that sovereign wealth funds and other investors were interested.

Democrats were quick to pan the move as a bailout that redirects foreign investment out of the US while lawmakers remain at odds over rising health care costs domestically. Republicans said Thursday that while they’ll give Trump the benefit of the doubt, they want more details than Treasury has provided so far.

“Are we buying their bonds? Are we loaning the money? If so, what interest rate?” Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican who serves on the committee that oversees Treasury, told Semafor on Thursday.

“We could actually make money on a currency swap — but in terms of the investments, I just have to see what investments they’re going to make.”

The top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, has already requested many of those details from the White House. Kennedy said he plans to ask for them, too: “Eventually, they’ll share it with us.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he also expects the administration to “give us the details,” adding that “there probably is” a lane for Congress to get involved. For now, he’s skeptical.

“My intuitive response to bailouts in general, whether talking about bank executives or foreign countries, is to be very skeptical, just given the way these things have gone in the past,” Hawley said. “Generally, I’m a bailout skeptic. But maybe I don’t understand it.”