The top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, is requesting more information from the Treasury Department about its latest effort to shore up Argentina’s economy.

Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday he’s negotiating a “private-sector solution” that would funnel $20 billion toward the country’s “upcoming debt payments,” on top of a $20 billion currency swap already underway.

“This decision — which diverts investment away from the United States, towards a foreign country, at a time when Americans are struggling to afford groceries, rent, and credit card bills — is baffling and raises significant questions,” Warren wrote in a letter to Bessent shared first with Semafor.

She wants answers on how the so-called facility will be structured, whether Treasury staff are working on it during the government shutdown, which banks and sovereign funds have expressed interest, and more.