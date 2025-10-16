Republicans are moving immediately to back GOP Sen. Susan Collins after Maine Gov. Janet Mills challenged her.

One Nation, a nonprofit aligned with GOP leaders, is spending nearly $1 million in an effort to promote Collins’ accomplishments, including a new advocacy ad, according to details first shared with Semafor.

Prominently featured in the ad are Mills’ recent comments about Collins’ vote against Trump’s Canada tariffs: “I appreciate everything she is doing.” (Mills told us this week that Collins isn’t doing enough to challenge Trump.)

The ad is a sign of how important the race is for the GOP; it kicks off an onslaught of spending in the state from outside groups and candidates. One Nation Executive Director Alex Latcham said the group will keep touting Collins’ “unmatched record of results that even Janet Mills can’t help but appreciate.”