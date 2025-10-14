Chuck Schumer may hope Maine Gov. Janet Mills wins the Democratic nomination to run against Susan Collins next fall, but Mills is still starting off by keeping her distance from him.

If Mills makes it to the Senate by navigating a tough primary and then beating Collins, she says Schumer will need to prove he’s worth her support to remain Democratic leader.

“Nobody in the state of Maine has asked me about Chuck Schumer. And I’ve actually met with him only once in my life, seven or eight months ago. And I’ve made no promises, no commitments, to anybody running for leadership,” Mills told Semafor in an interview.

“My vote is not guaranteed to Senator Schumer or anybody else; they’ll have to earn it,” she added.

The two-term governor’s decision to run for the Senate seat will no doubt cheer Schumer — and it instantly makes Maine’s campaign into one of the most important in the nation. First Mills will test whether Democrats have changed their electability calculus by taking on a crowded primary field, including 40-year-old oysterman Graham Platner, who opposes Schumer as leader.

If Mills wins the nomination, she’ll face a five-term incumbent who has defeated every kind of Maine Democrat in previous races, from a popular congressman to the statehouse speaker. Mills says she’s different, having stood up to Trump directly and beaten Republicans in elections.

“Her record of winning elections has been taking on untested candidates. Those are the people who’ve lost to Susan Collins. I am not untested,” Mills said. “I’m the only person in this primary who’s actually won an election. Not only that, I’ve won two tough statewide elections.”

Still, Mills’ candidacy will answer plenty of questions about the Democratic Party. She’s running against brewer Dan Kleban, former congressional aide Jordan Wood and Platner, who is drawing large crowds. Backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, he’s also drawing praise from other Democratic senators.

Sanders has called senior Democrats’ recruitment of Mills “disappointing.”

Mills is 77 years old — still seven years younger than Sanders, who just won another six-year term. Mills said she considered age as she deliberated this summer and fall.

“It wasn’t a done deal in my mind, but I kept thinking, ‘I just can’t sit idly by while Donald Trump hurts Maine people and Senator Collins fails to stop him’,” Mills said.

“I just couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t do this. I have choices. I could just serve out the rest of my term and go to camp and fish and read books. But that’s not who I am.”