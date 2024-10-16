African crypto startup Yellow Card raises $33 million in new funding

Yellow Card, the African fintech startup in the midst of a rapid expansion on the continent, raised $33 million in new venture capital funding from Blockchain Capital and other investors, the company said Wednesday.

The firm is the latest example of how cryptocurrencies are changing finance in emerging markets and enabling the free flow of capital in places with underdeveloped banking systems. At the same time, four North African countries have banned crypto, and some Sub-Saharan countries, where Yellow Card operates, have issued warnings, and Nigeria moved this summer to seize funds in crypto wallets to cut financial support for a protest movement.

Yellow Card serves as a payment rail in 20 African countries, allowing customers to easily move money across borders while paying a fraction of the fees associated with traditional money transfers. With its new funding, the company is looking to grow its customer base and expand to other countries, like Ethiopia, Egypt and Morocco, which is considering new legislation opening them up further to digital currencies.

The company, founded in 2016, uses stablecoins, which are usually tied to the value of the US dollar, as a common medium of exchange in order to enable smoother transactions. When customers deposit local currency with Yellow Card, they receive stablecoins like USDT and USDC, which customers can then use to send money around the world in other currencies using the Yellow Card platform.

“It’s not just a tool for, you know, dog and cat coin and criminals or whatever else US politicians say,” said Yellow Card co-founder and CEO Chris Maurice in an interview with Semafor. “It’s really showing that this technology can be used for so much more.”