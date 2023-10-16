Calls grow for Israel to allow aid into Gaza

Diego Mendoza /

Human rights activists are sounding the alarm over an impending humanitarian crisis in Gaza, fueled by Israel’s blockade of aid and life-saving supplies to the besieged strip.

Egypt on Monday said that Israel was not cooperating with an international aid effort agreement and that dozens of trucks carrying essential supplies like food and medicine were stuck at a northern Gaza checkpoint. The Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt is now inoperable because of Israeli air raids, Cairo said.

WHO said Monday that Gaza has “24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left” before a “real catastrophe” occurs.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he is working with Israeli, Egyptian, and UN officials to re-open the Rafah crossing, though no timeline has been given. Blinken also urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow for the delivery of foreign aid in order to maintain international support for Israel and prevent the conflict’s expansion to a regional war.