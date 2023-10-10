EU divided over Palestine aid

Diego Mendoza /

Divisions and confusion roiled EU member states over aid to Palestine a day after the European Commission said it would review the EU’s assistance amid the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The disarray between member states began Monday after a Hungarian commissioner for the bloc — who affiliates with a party allied with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — announced that the European Commission was immediately suspending all development aid to Palestinians.

This “unilateral decision” by Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi was opposed by Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Portugal, while Austria and Germany said they had independently suspended aid to Palestine.

The Commission said Tuesday that Varhelyi made the announcement without consulting with other commissioners. The Commission clarified that payments had not been suspended, but that the bloc would conduct an “urgent review” of the aid.

The EU’s top foreign minister, Josep Borrell, urged Israel not to cut off food, water, and electricity to Gaza, adding that most EU countries opposed suspending aid because “not all the Palestinian people are terrorists.”