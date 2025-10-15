Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump pursues more diplomatic wins after Gaza peace deal

Oct 15, 2025, 7:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump is seeking further diplomatic wins on the back of his success brokering a truce between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire is a diplomatic coup for Trump, who promised long-term peace in the Middle East. Insiders told The New York Times that Trump pushed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu towards a deal, while also pressuring Hamas.

The victory has buoyed Trump, who is looking for new foreign policy wins: On Friday he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy, who said the breakthrough offers “hope” to end the Ukraine war. Trump also offered an olive branch to Iran, suggested intervening in fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the US may facilitate a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

Tom Chivers
AD