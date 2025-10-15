Trump pursues more diplomatic wins after Gaza peace deal

US President Donald Trump is seeking further diplomatic wins on the back of his success brokering a truce between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire is a diplomatic coup for Trump, who promised long-term peace in the Middle East. Insiders told The New York Times that Trump pushed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu towards a deal, while also pressuring Hamas.

The victory has buoyed Trump, who is looking for new foreign policy wins: On Friday he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy, who said the breakthrough offers “hope” to end the Ukraine war. Trump also offered an olive branch to Iran, suggested intervening in fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the US may facilitate a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.