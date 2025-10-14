After Gaza peace summit, Trump eyes more diplomatic deals

US President Donald Trump returns from the Middle East with momentum at his back, after receiving a standing ovation at Israel’s parliament as living Israeli hostages were released by Hamas.

The Trump-backed peace agreement — which thus far is sticking — is already being seen as a ray of hope for other conflicts around the world. US officials acknowledge there’s a long way to go, including securing the return of deceased hostages and rebuilding Gaza.

But Trump’s win on the world stage already has him looking toward other lofty goals, like ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will meet with Trump on Friday, told Fox News that Trump’s success with Israel and Hamas provides “hope” for an end to that fighting. And Trump offered an olive branch to Iran, too: “We are ready when you are… And it’s going to happen.”