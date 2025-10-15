Talent giant CAA taps lobbyists on Hollywood AI issues

Talent representation giant Creative Artists Agency has for the first time retained external lobbyists in Washington to protect actors as AI and other issues emerge, Politico reported. The move builds on the intensified lobbying efforts by Hollywood unions and production studios in recent years, as AI threatens to supplant creative roles and challenge the intellectual property rights of established talent. CAA’s decision signals the fight in Washington may be ramping up, with new players willing to stand up to an AI-friendly Trump administration.

Hollywood has already taken issue with AI several times recently. Earlier this month, a new AI actress drew criticism from the actors’ union. OpenAI’s latest video generation tool allows users to create content that includes the intellectual property of studios, who must opt out. The AI company was also in hot water with Scarlett Johansson last year over its launch of an AI voice that she claimed sounds similar to hers.