Actors’ union rails against AI performer

An AI actress unveiled last week sparked backlash from the SAG-AFTRA actors union, which wrote in a statement, “To be clear, ‘Tilly Norwood’ is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation.” The production studio behind Tilly said talent agents are interested, though one expert said no “serious” Hollywood executives are developing AI characters, Reuters reported.

The criticisms underscore many artists’ aversions to AI creeping into their industry. Bollywood actors took the issue to court recently, and soon after, AI-generated videos of the celebrities disappeared from YouTube.

Meanwhile, music giants Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group are nearing a deal to let AI companies license the studios’ songs to train their models, the Financial Times reported. The news emphasizes each industry’s individual role in figuring out when and how to incorporate new technologies.