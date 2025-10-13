Kenyan banks want to enter Ethiopia despite the risks

Kenya’s two largest banks are accelerating plans to launch in Ethiopia in their bid to capitalize on Addis Ababa’s economic liberalization, even as a new World Bank report highlighted major challenges faced by telecoms giant Safaricom in its expansion in the country.

Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia has in recent years been liberalizing key sectors including finance and telecommunications. Parliament in 2024 approved the entry of foreign banks, and a June directive by the National Bank of Ethiopia allowed foreign commercial banks to apply for licenses in one of Africa’s most populous markets. The nation also launched its first stock exchange in January.

Kenyan banks are preparing to enter the market, betting on the growing demand for financial services among young people. In August, Kenya Commercial Bank confirmed plans to acquire a 40% stake in an undisclosed Ethiopian lender. And last month Equity Bank Kenya pushed forward on its plans to enter Ethiopia. Equity Group CEO James Mwangi met with the head of the Ethiopian Investment Commission and said the bank “wants to serve as an example for other foreign companies that wish to operate in Ethiopia.”

Their moves come as the World Bank last week highlighted the lack of a level playing field in Ethiopia in its market assessment report, looking specially at the case of Safaricom, which received Ethiopia’s first private telco license in 2021 after paying a $1 billion entry fee. The Kenyan telco giant began operations a year later and has since launched products including its M-Pesa mobile money service, a now ubiquitous payment platform in Kenya. The World Bank found that state-owned Ethio Telecom is afforded major advantages by the Ethiopian government at the expense of Safaricom, including regulatory decisions on pricing, saying that the operating conditions warranted “further investigation by authorities.”