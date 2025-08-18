East African telecoms giant Safaricom is targeting a seven-fold increase in its subscribers in Ethiopia in five years, driven by the move to digital payments in Africa’s second-most populous country, the company’s chief technology officer told Semafor.

Following the privatization of state-owned Ethio Telecom, Safaricom won Ethiopia’s first private telecoms license in 2021 and launched in the country the following year. The company, whose M-Pesa mobile money platform is widely used in Kenya, now has 10 million subscribers in Ethiopia and expects rapid growth in the nation of 120 million people, said Chief Technology Officer James Maitai.

“In the next five years we should be able to talk of over 70 million subscribers, because it’s a big country,” said Maitai, during a wide-ranging interview. “Cash is over 95% cash usage which means there is a huge opportunity to offer M-Pesa for payment and other financial services.”