House Democrats’ primary problems put 2026 hopes at risk

Democrats have a good shot at taking back the House next year — if they can solve their primary problem.

A growing crop of competitive House Democratic primaries is causing real heartburn in more purple districts across Maine, California and Colorado, where the party favorite often polls better against a Republican in a general election than the progressive challenger. But even if the favorites win, they could enter those general elections drained of money and energy in a cycle where redistricting and narrow margins make every race more crucial.

In short, Democrats’ ongoing ideological reinvention could lose them the House, again.

“There is an abundance of energy in the Democratic Party right now to reshape the party, to reshape our priorities, to make us relevant again in places in the country where we’ve lost support over the last decade-plus — and that’s a good thing,” Ian Russell, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee political director who now advises party candidates, told Semafor. “But that’s led to an oversubscription rate of candidates.”

The same dynamic is playing out in Senate races across the country this election cycle, though on a smaller scale. As President Donald Trump’s second term tips Democrats into an existential crisis over how best to rein in the GOP, they’ve seen an influx of interest in House midterms, where they’re better-placed to reclaim a majority than in the tough Senate map.

The latest example: Maine state auditor Matt Dunlap’s announcement last week that he will challenge moderate Rep. Jared Golden — whose district is the reddest in the country held by a Democrat — despite the party’s concerns that Dunlap’s doing so could lose them the seat. The likely GOP nominee for that seat, former Gov. Paul LePage, carried Golden’s district when he lost to current Gov. Janet Mills.

Dunlap is not a down-the-line progressive; he has a 100% rating from the Maine Right to Life Committee and served on a Trump voter fraud panel in 2017. But he told Semafor that he launched his candidacy because he thinks Golden has hewed too closely to the right.

“People started calling me unsolicited and saying, ‘You need to think about doing this because people are really unhappy with the current situation,’” said Dunlap, who cited Golden’s recent support for the GOP’s short-term spending bill as one example.

His issues aren’t just with Golden: “Overall, I wouldn’t give Democratic leadership very high marks for their entire body of work,” Dunlap said