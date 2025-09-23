Tough primaries complicate Democrats’ bid to retake US Senate

Republicans used to have their hands full with competitive, divisive Senate primaries. This election season, it’s Democrats’ turn.

The party is confronting an unfamiliar dynamic in its uphill battle to take back the Senate: A half-dozen primaries that are increasingly difficult to control, plus lingering friction and ideological tension between senior Democrats and activists.

Democratic leaders are treading carefully, not yet officially endorsing any candidates and offering only subtle indications of whom they see as stronger general election performers.

Some in the party want the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to stay out entirely.

“It’s important that the DSCC leadership not pick favorites … they should stand aside and assume that these candidates and the Minnesota voters are going to figure it out,” said Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., who’s retiring and creating an open seat next year.

“They don’t know better than the voters in Minnesota,” she added.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are vying to succeed Smith, one of several wide-open primaries that Democrats aren’t used to confronting on such a large scale. One person familiar with the situation pointed to a possible preference among party leaders for the more centrist Craig in Minnesota.

Tough primaries are also underway in Michigan, Iowa, Maine, Texas, and Illinois. Except for deep-blue Illinois, the results of those races could very well determine the majority next year.

“Republicans will face backlash from voters for raising costs on everything from groceries to health care and for ripping away health care coverage, and our focus is winning seats in 2026 to put a stop to the damage Republicans are doing,” said Maeve Coyle, a spokesperson for the DSCC.

While Schumer and DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand avoided internecine fights in Ohio and North Carolina by landing strong candidates — former Sen. Sherrod Brown and former Gov. Roy Cooper — the rest of the landscape is messier.

And after Kamala Harris got their presidential nomination without a primary, plenty of Democrats welcome that messiness.

“I like that we can have a primary, and the party doesn’t just anoint somebody, because that’s what they tried to do with my race,” said Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., who steamrolled New Jersey Democrats’ attempt to install Tammy Murphy last year.

Kim is supporting Craig over the more progressive Flanagan but said he’s not leaning on party leaders to join him. Massachusetts Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey support Flanagan, who has sworn off corporate PAC money.

“The DSCC should announce that anyone who’s taken corporate PAC money is not someone who will receive their support,” Warren said. “That’s the place to put the thumb on the scale.”

In Michigan, Democratic leaders’ apparent preference for Rep. Haley Stevens is casting a shadow over the Senate primary. In response, both state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and health policy expert Abdul El-Sayed are running as anti-establishment candidates.

“If DC comes in and spends a lot of money to try and dictate what happens in this primary, I think Democrats are going to lose,” El-Sayed told Semafor.

El-Sayed and McMorrow are also swearing off corporate PAC money, though McMorrow took some in prior races. Stevens isn’t there yet.