The West is banning pro-Palestinian protests

J.D. Capelouto /

Amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas, several Western governments have clamped down on demonstrations in support of Palestine that have ranged from peaceful marches to protests glorifying violence towards Israelis.

French authorities banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while leaders in Australia made similar warnings after a pro-Palestine rally in Sydney ended with activists shouting antisemitic slogans. Germany banned the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, saying its members were celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel.

In Vienna, police also shut down a pro-Palestinian protest that coincided with a pro-Israeli demonstration, citing the phrase “from the river to the sea” that was used in invitations, which alludes to the elimination of Israel.

— Karina Tsui contributed to this report.