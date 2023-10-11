Israel identifies its Hamas most-wanted list

Targeting Hamas’s leaders will be challenging for Israel, both because of their disparate locations and their secretive maneuverings. Many of the Palestinian movement’s top brass are in Qatar, under the protection of the Gulf emirate’s security forces. Others are based in Turkey, Lebanon, and the West Bank. Sinwar and Deif both have survived multiple assassination attempts conducted by the Israeli military and intelligence services over the past three decades.

The Israelis, ironically, know both Sinwar and Arouri well. Both spent years in Israeli prisons and were debriefed regularly during their incarcerations by both security officials and journalists. The Israeli commentator and analyst Ehud Yaari recounted this week interviewing Sinwar multiple times and discussing his hopes to essentially merge Hamas’s military operations into those of Iran’s and Hezbollah in order to create a united front against Israel.

“Sinwar didn’t want to fight Israel on his own,” Yaari said Tuesday at an event hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “In case the knife is on your throat, in case the Israeli army invades Gaza forcefully, there will be an activation, the ignition, of a Lebanese front and, to a lesser extent, Syrian front.” Sinwar was released by Israel in 2011, after serving 22 years in prison, as part of a prisoner exchange for the Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.

Hamas was created in the late 1980s as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Islamist movement that seeks to rule through Islamic law. Hamas, as a Sunni Islamic organization, has its roots in the Brotherhood’s Egyptian founders and initially drew its support from Arab countries in the Levant and the Persian Gulf. But as many of these states normalized relations with Israel over the past three decades, Hamas’s leaders turned toward revolutionary Iran, a Shiite Muslim state, for funding and money.

Israeli officials cite both Sinwar and Arouri as critical players in aligning Hamas with the IRGC and Hezbollah. There were tensions in relations between these sides in the early 2010s, when Iran’s ally in Syria, President Bashar al Assad, launched a war against his country’s Muslim Brotherhood organizations. But Sinwar and Arouri were central in healing this rift.

“They’re too close to the Iranians,” Neomi Neumann, the former head of research of the Israel internal security forces, or Shin Bet, said of Sinwar and Arouri on Tuesday. “Saleh al-Arouri is sitting in Lebanon meetings on a regular basis [with] Hezbollah and people from Iran. They’re meeting, they’re coordinating, they’re getting money and new knowledge.”

Israeli officials feel particularly duped by Sinwar. In recent years, he’d talked of prioritizing economic development in the Gaza Strip over the struggle against Israel. That’s now seen as a ruse and that contributed to Israel’s lax defenses on its southern border.