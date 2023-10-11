House is investigating Biden’s former Iran envoy

The investigation, described in a letter sent Wednesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also seeks information on Malley’s ties to an Iranian government information operation, called the Iran Experts Initiative, which Semafor revealed last month based on a large cache of Iranian government communications acquired by the Persian-language television channel, Iran International. One of the members of this initiative, according to the documents, is Ariane Tabatabai, who currently holds a senior position inside the Pentagon and was initially brought on to Malley’s Iran negotiating team in 2021.

“The administration’s lack of transparency is even more troubling in light of press reports about Iran’s direct role in this weekend’s horrific attack on Israel by Hamas and additional revelations that former Special Envoy for Iran (SEI), Robert Malley, and members of his negotiating team have had compromising ties to the Iranian regime,” the letter reads.

The Committee is demanding from the Biden administration access to Malley’s communications with Iran as well as documents tied to the State Department’s investigation and revoking of his U.S. government security clearance. The Committee is also seeking access to the paper trail surrounding the approval of Tabatabai’s security clearance. Chairman James Comer is requesting a State Department briefing on these issues by October 18.

Separately on Wednesday, the top Republicans in the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees released their own letter to Blinken demanding answers on Malley’s activities and departure, as well as his potential ties to Tehran through the Iran Experts Initiative. “Our concerns over the potential national security implications of Mr. Malley’s activities and those of his associates continue to grow,” the letter states.

Malley’s security clearance was pulled in April, and he was placed on unpaid leave in June.