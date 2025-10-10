Events Email Briefings
New York attorney general indicted following Trump pressure

Oct 10, 2025, 7:03am EDT
Letitia James.
New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted following pressure from US President Donald Trump on charges critics said were politically motivated.

The indictment alleging mortgage fraud came after former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress. The president had urged the Justice Department to bring charges against both: James had brought a civil suit against Trump during the 2024 campaign, Comey initiated an investigation into Trump’s links to Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump is likely to pursue more adversaries: Semafor reported that his former National Security Adviser John Bolton could face charges, though convictions in any of the cases may be tricky.

Tom Chivers
