Trump sending Putin Covid tests while president reignites concern over relationship

The News
The Kremlin confirmed that former President Donald Trump sent Vladimir Putin Covid tests during the height of the pandemic, Bloomberg reported — the Trump campaign has forcefully denied the claim.
The allegations first emerged in a forthcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward that was obtained by CNN. Woodward’s book also states that Trump has spoken with Putin “maybe as many as seven” times since leaving office in 2021.
“None of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly demented and deranged man who suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a Trump spokesperson said.
The allegations have reignited concerns over the former president and Republican nominee’s relationship with the Russian strongman as the November US presidential election approaches, the result of which analysts believe could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of the war in Ukraine.
SIGNALS
Ukraine fears Trump would seek to end war on Putin’s terms
Woodward’s book and the Kremlin’s statements are likely to exacerbate Ukrainian fears that if Donald Trump wins the presidency, he may seek to end the war in Ukraine on Russia’s terms. Trump has suggested he would end the conflict in a day, although he has not explained how. Those in his orbit provide some clues: Running mate JD Vance said in September that Trump would seek “a peaceful settlement” wherein “the current line of demarcation” between the two countries “becomes like a demilitarized zone.” Former advisors have also apparently pitched Trump on forcing Kyiv into negotiations by threatening to halt US military aid.
Russia waging US election interference campaign, officials warn
US officials have repeatedly warned that Russia and other US adversaries are waging interference campaigns, with these efforts likely to ramp up in the lead up to the election. Russia’s efforts appear aimed at improving Donald Trump’s electoral chances, senior intelligence officials said. Microsoft president Brad Smith testified to Congress last month that the election was “Russia vs. Harris,” stressing that the Kremlin has ramped up its disinformation campaigns and cyber attacks against Democrats, “indicating a preference for a Trump victory.” Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has suggested he supports a Harris victory, a comment widely seen as a tongue-in-cheek effort to weaken her electoral prospects.