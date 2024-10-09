Trump sending Putin Covid tests while president reignites concern over relationship

The Kremlin confirmed that former President Donald Trump sent Vladimir Putin Covid tests during the height of the pandemic, Bloomberg reported — the Trump campaign has forcefully denied the claim.

The allegations first emerged in a forthcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward that was obtained by CNN. Woodward’s book also states that Trump has spoken with Putin “maybe as many as seven” times since leaving office in 2021.

“None of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly demented and deranged man who suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a Trump spokesperson said.

The allegations have reignited concerns over the former president and Republican nominee’s relationship with the Russian strongman as the November US presidential election approaches, the result of which analysts believe could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of the war in Ukraine.