Putin’s Harris comments aimed to weaken US election bid, analysts say

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he supported US Vice President Kamala Harris to win the US presidential election in remarks delivered to a conference in Vladivostok — with a smile.

“Biden was our ‘favorite’ but he dropped out of the race,” Putin said. “But he recommended that all of his supporters support Harris, so we will as well.” Putin added that Republican candidate Donald Trump had imposed “so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia.”

US intelligence officials have repeatedly indicated that their assessment is that Russia continues to favor Donald Trump.