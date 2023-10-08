How Hamas’s attack on Israel could spark a wider Mideast war

Hamas’s attack and deep incursion into Israeli towns in the south is being called Israel’s 9/11. And Israeli and U.S. officials are increasingly concerned that the conflict Hamas started risks expanding into a broader regional war, which could bring in Iran and its other proxies. This is especially the case as Israel is signaling it will launch a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip in the coming days and weeks to target Hamas fighters and reclaim kidnapped Israelis – an operation that could cause thousands of Palestinian deaths.

Iran and its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has spent decades arming and funding Hezbollah and Palestinian and Syrian militias in a maneuver that could effectively encircle Israel. This strategy has been remarkably successful, and Israel faces today the possibility of facing a three- or four-front war with Tehran’s regional allies. These include Hamas from the Gaza Strip; Hezbollah from south Lebanon and Syria’s border with Israel; and Palestinian militants, such as Islamic Jihad, operating out of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Concerns about this broader conflict are tied into the perceived motivations behind Hamas’s weekend attack. The Palestinian militant group and Iran have both voiced growing concern about accelerating negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, backed by the U.S., to normalize diplomatic relations between the historic foes. Such an agreement would radically alter the power dynamic of the Middle East, and align Israel, the U.S. and most Arab states against Iran and its proxies. American and Israeli officials said Hamas’s attack may have been specifically focused on derailing this diplomatic track by dragging Israel into war with the Palestinians.

Israeli and American officials said this weekend that they’re vetting past intelligence to see if Iran may have been operationally involved in planning the Saturday attack. Iran’s leadership has praised Hamas’s operation and staged rallies in Tehran in support of it. Hamas leaders have met Iranian leaders in recent weeks, both in Lebanon and Tehran, for meetings in which the surprise attack could have been planned.

A Hamas leader last week in Tehran specifically cited the threat posed by Israeli-Saudi normalization and the need for the Iranian axis to oppose it. Iranian state media quoted Hamas politburo member Osama Hamdan as saying: “Normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is an injustice to all Palestinians. …We must stand and resist such a plan.”

Even if Iran didn’t help plan the attack, current and former Israeli officials said they’re worried Tehran’s allies will come to Hamas’s defense as the ground war into the Gaza Strip gains momentum. “I would give a very high probability to the expansion of this war to other fronts,” said former Israeli ambassador to Washington Michael Oren on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast Sunday.