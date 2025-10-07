Americans widely expect AI-fueled attacks, poll finds

Americans are wary of the adverse impact that artificial intelligence could have on US national security.

Nearly nine in 10 US adults believe that it is at least somewhat likely that foreign governments will use AI to attack the US in the next 20 years, and 43% say it’s very likely, according to new polling from Gallup and the Special Competitive Studies Project.

And while a strong majority — six in 10 — of Americans believe AI will improve US scientific research, fewer say it will help the US economy (43%) or national security (37%). Policymakers, too, have expressed hopes and fears about both the national security and the economic implications of AI amid advancements.

Meanwhile, the AI boom keeps booming: On Monday, OpenAI and AMD unveiled a multibillion-dollar data center deal, challenging powerhouse Nvidia.