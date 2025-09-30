US workers could lose millions of jobs over the next decade if elected officials don’t get ahead of the workforce challenges presented by artificial intelligence, Sen. Mark Kelly said during a Semafor event Monday evening.

The Arizona Democrat told Semafor’s Burgess Everett that while AI presents “tremendous opportunity,” it also puts people in certain industries at risk of being replaced.

“If we don’t focus on workers and think about this, about what does it mean to work in our country, and don’t put some guardrails in place and start some programs to train people for new jobs … we could see millions of people laid off here by the end of the decade,” he said.

Kelly recently released a legislative road map that calls for tech companies to pay into a fund to help the US address AI-driven job destruction.