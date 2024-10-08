Republicans are still haunted by Obamacare. Can Democrats capitalize?

Health care is still haunting the Republican Party, seven years after its disastrous attempt to repeal Obamacare. Whether Democrats can take advantage — that’s another story.

Republicans are building their campaigns to retake the White House and Senate on immigration, inflation and the culture wars, not whether to keep the Affordable Care Act intact. Instead, both Donald Trump and JD Vance sometimes freelance their own ideas on how to change the law.

First there was Trump’s “concepts of a plan” for replacing Obamacare, as the former president put it during last month’s debate. Then Vance riffed about the idea behind “high-risk pools,” a previous failed Republican proposal that would have potentially raised premiums on people with expensive conditions by allowing insurers to cover them separately.

Perhaps most alarming to Democrats was Vance’s claim that Trump “saved” the Affordable Care Act by working across party lines. In reality, the former president mostly tried to tear down the law.

“It’s a huge political loser,” said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who ran Democrats’ campaign arm in 2018 during the GOP’s multiple Obamacare repeal attempts. “Which is why JD Vance tried to pretend Trump wanted to strengthen the Affordable Care Act.”

Despite that assessment, the high point for health care’s salience was six years ago, when the GOP lost the House in a blue backlash against Trump. For all the fodder that Trump and Vance offer them on health care, Democrats aren’t fully saturating their messaging with reminders of the Republican vulnerability. Instead, they’re looking to capitalize on it however they can.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has spent seven figures on an ad mocking “concepts of a plan” and attacking Trump for his anti-Obamacare view. The Harris camp also released a 43-page “Trump Vance” health care policy plan, describing it as one that would “rip away coverage from people with preexisting conditions.”

Meanwhile, Vance’s indirect suggestion of a return to insurance pools prompted one Republican to check in personally with Trump to make sure he wasn’t backing a return to the 2018 days. Trump responded that he did not support high-risk pools, this Republican told Semafor.

The Trump campaign, however, says there’s little daylight between the running mates and indicated it’s open to reviving the Obamacare debate. Trump campaign spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement that the ticket believes “the health care market is still a place where competition and efficiency are in the best interest of the consumer.”

“Given the Harris-Biden economy that has made inflation impact every sector’s affordability, health care among them, we look forward to restoring a vibrant economy that makes everything, including health care, more affordable,” Hughes added.

Republicans aren’t convinced the potential revisiting of the health care law matters to voters as it once did. Alex Conant, a GOP strategist and former aide to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, affirmed that “it was an issue that Democrats routinely won on, so I’m not surprised that Harris wants to make this an issue again.

“I’m just skeptical that it is something that voters are going to be really engaged on,” he said.

Democrats portray health care as one element of their broader effort to tag Trump and Vance as dishonest.

“It’s just pointing to one more example of: These guys aren’t on the level. Have a health care plan that you can talk about that’s better than what we’ve got now,” said former Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who ran against Vance in a 2022 Senate race. “But no, they’ve got to lie about it.”



