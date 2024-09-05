Donald Trump woos Kennedy supporters with health pitch

Donald Trump is trying to court Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s supporters with a new emphasis on childhood health — without fully crossing the line to embrace Kennedy’s unorthodox views on science and medicine.

Trump is returning to a plank in his platform that he rolled out last June with little fanfare in a policy video where he vowed to “address the sharp rise in chronic illnesses and health problems, especially among children.” Trump promised then to appoint a commission “charged with investigating” the causes.

The issue largely vanished from Trump’s campaign in favor of more salient topics, like the border and the economy, until Kennedy endorsed Trump last month in a speech focused in part on Americans’ health. Kennedy said he had been surprised to learn that he and Trump “are aligned on many key issues” — including public health.

At a Trump rally later that day, Kennedy asked voters if they wanted “a president who is going to make America healthy again.” Trump, at that same event, reiterated his promise to “establish a panel of top experts” — who he said would work with Kennedy — to investigate chronic health problems and childhood disease.

The former president has since begun incorporating the “Make America healthy again” phrase (dubbed “MAHA” internally) into his rally speeches, looking to appeal to a certain outsider, wellness-focused cohort of voters that the campaign sees on the margins of party politics.

“We’re going to get toxic chemicals out of our environment, and we’re going to get them out of our food supply,” Trump said at a Pennsylvania event last week. “We’re going to get them out of our bodies.”

That’s a mirror of the softer element of Kennedy’s pitch: A focus on the high cost of these illnesses, what is in America’s food, and discussions about the rising rates of conditions like obesity, asthma, diabetes, autism, and more. Throughout the last week, Kennedy has highlighted his history with environmental efforts and compared his focus on health to that of his uncle, who sought to improve America’s fitness — adding the hashtag #MAHA to many of his posts.

One person close to the Trump campaign told Semafor that the team is planning to focus even more on the topic and roll it out in a broader way in the coming weeks.

“The people who follow him [Kennedy] are all from the health movement, those are his voters, so it adds a whole separate constituency,” the person said.

Another person close to the campaign also said that the issue had gained more importance internally as an opportunity to excite Kennedy’s small, but potentially critical, pool of voters.

“It couldn’t be an issue until we brought [in] Kennedy — you know from the Agenda 47 that Trump agrees with [it], and probably if it was polling right, it might be on the front line of policy, but it wasn’t because it didn’t,” the person explained.