Louisianan Scalise struggles for home state support in Speaker’s race

Rep. Steve Scalise is struggling to win support from fellow members of the Louisiana delegation in his bid for Speaker of the House of Representatives.



Seven of the 10 Republican members of the Ohio delegation have endorsed Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, including Reps. Troy Balderson, Mike Carey, Max Miller, Warren Davidson, Mike Turner, Bill Johnson and Bob Latta. Reps. David Joyce and Brad Wenstrup have not yet endorsed either candidate. (Jordan would obviously vote for himself). Scalise, however, has only landed one endorsement from a Louisiana member, Rep. Julia Letlow, who became the first Louisiana woman to be elected to the House of Representatives in 2021.

The Ohio delegation, by contrast, is falling behind Jordan.