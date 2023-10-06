Scalise looks to ward off whispers about his health

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. wants members to know he’s doing just fine.

Scalise gave assurances this morning on Fox News that his health would not hamper his ability to serve as the next House speaker. The Republican majority leader, who’s in a toe-to-toe contest with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio for the gavel, is currently battling multiple myeloma, which he’s been characterizing as a “very treatable blood cancer.”

“My doctors weeks ago looked and said, ‘It’s going phenomenally well, you’re ready to go back to work and get in the fight,’” he said. “If the doctors didn’t sign off, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

While Scalise was originally expected to undergo six months of chemotherapy, his treatment time frame is expected to be reduced to three months, a person familiar with Scalise’s medical condition, but not authorized to speak about it, told Semafor. He’s already undergone one month of therapy.