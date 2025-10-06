US judge blocks Trump’s order to send troops to Oregon

A US judge blocked the government from deploying troops to Oregon state, spotlighting the growing role of the courts in the country’s politics.

The latest order, issued late on Sunday, comes as the Trump administration looks to deploy military forces to Democrat-led cities nationwide: The White House says they are necessary to combat alleged lawlessness; Democrats argue their constituents are being targeted.

The latest decision came on the eve of the Supreme Court beginning a new term that analysts say will include significant new tests of presidential power, including over the administration’s use of tariffs, attempted curbs on birthright citizenship, and efforts to fire officials from independent government agencies.