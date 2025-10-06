Trump cases to dominate Supreme Court’s coming term

The Supreme Court launches its new term today, and the Trump administration is anticipating more wins.

The high court has already ruled in Trump’s favor with its interim decisions, and there are still plenty of final calls on the way, including decisions on Trump’s tariffs and whether he has the authority to fire individuals at independent agencies (like Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook).

The court is also poised to take up a number of cases related to transgender people’s rights, and the Justice Department has petitioned it to review Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship.

For many administration officials who predicted the conservative-dominated court would have the final say on Trump’s agenda, these showdowns are a long time coming.