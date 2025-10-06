Trump won’t budge on key Democratic shutdown demand

Democrats may still get a partial health care victory in the shutdown fight. They almost certainly won’t get anything curtailing President Donald Trump’s unilateral power to cancel federal spending.

Infuriated by Trump’s aggressive use of his executive authority to rescind or withhold money approved by Congress, Democrats put language curbing it in their alternative spending bill. Even some Republicans have joined them in fuming as the president’s budget chief reverses Congress with rescissions or spending freezes in red and blue states.

But the chances of Trump signing a bill that cuts his own power are near zero. The White House opposes any attempt to curtail his control over spending as part of a government funding bill, according to a senior administration official, and Republicans say there’s little chance they could talk him into it.

“I’m almost laughing,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., of Democrats’ proposal to limit Trump’s executive spending power. “No, he won’t sign it. I think it’s a joke.”

That roadblock threatens to eventually split Democrats when — or if —- they get a palatable offer from the GOP to open the government.

If Democrats’ current position cracks, once the government reopens there’s going to be a negotiation on their push to revive expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. That’s in part because constituents in both parties are facing premium increases as a result of the expiration.

But a large Democratic contingent may still struggle to vote for any deal that doesn’t also curb the power of Trump and his budget director to unilaterally rescind money or slash spending through party-line GOP votes.

Many Democrats see little point in negotiating any spending bills that Trump can unravel so easily.

“That’s what I mean when I say, no blank check for Donald Trump,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., whose constituents are hit inordinately by a government shutdown. “Donald Trump’s been shutting down this government since day one. He’s just been shutting down the pieces that he wants.”

He added: “The challenge we’ve got these days is the only actor that counts is Donald Trump, so [Republicans] all cave.”