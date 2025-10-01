Trump causes bipartisan alarm by turning shutdown into DOGE 2.0

President Donald Trump’s budget guru wants to use a shutdown to slash the federal government in the same vein as Elon Musk’s now-quiet Department of Government Efficiency.

But even pro-DOGE Republicans are warning Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to go slow.

“Russ is less politically in tune than the president,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a member of the Senate DOGE Caucus. “We, as Republicans, have never had so much moral high ground on a government funding bill in our lives. … I just don’t see why we would squander it, which I think is the risk of being aggressive with executive power in this moment.”

Less than 24 hours into a government shutdown, some of the same political faultlines are reappearing in the GOP after billionaire Elon Musk launched the administration’s effort to streamline the federal government. This time, amid the added chaos of a shutdown with little end in sight, Republicans have to be mindful to not overplay their hand in the broader funding talks with their opponents.

Trump and conservative lawmakers warned Vought would run wild during a shutdown, and he wasted little time Wednesday, pausing $18 billion of infrastructure projects in New York — which happens to be the home state of Congress’ Democratic leaders — and $8 billion of clean energy projects across 16 mostly blue states.

He told House Republicans on a private call that federal workers would start getting laid off within a couple days, people familiar with the call said, even as multiple GOP lawmakers raised concerns over government employees in their districts.

“That is totally unacceptable,” Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor of the delayed New York infrastructure projects, which include the Hudson Tunnel. “I’ve actually seen the damage that was done by the hurricane, and it is serious.”

Democrats are arguing Vought will slash the federal government whether there’s a shutdown or not. But Collins said the funding lapse “absolutely” gave Vought sway because he now has the ability to deem employees non-essential, then potentially lay them off: “No doubt about that.”

The Trump administration’s unilateral budget cuts are popular among conservatives but not all of the public: Some polls have found that a majority of Americans disapproved of Musk’s handling of DOGE. And Republicans were often left to defend the chaotic cuts.

Now Vought is giving Congress déjà vu.

“The administration and the agencies have no boundaries; that they are, in an illegitimate way, taking money that has been appropriated,” Rep. Nydia Velázquez, a Democrat who represents Brooklyn and Queens, told Semafor. “The fingerprints are everywhere — and they will continue whether Elon Musk is here or not.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told Semafor she expects New York Attorney General Letitia James to file lawsuits against the Trump administration over the New York projects, and unions representing federal workers have already sued OMB over its threats of layoffs.

In the meantime, it seems inevitable that Vought’s downsizing push puts a bipartisan agreement to reopen the government even further out of reach.

“We don’t have true negotiating partners; they just want to make this difficult. They’ve been cheering this on for months,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California said.