Supreme Court grants 20th Trump emergency request

The Supreme Court has repeatedly declined to rein in President Donald Trump’s power with its interim decisions, allowing him to press forward with contentious policy moves while lawsuits over them play out.

On Friday, the high court’s conservative majority allowed Trump to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid appropriated by Congress, marking the 20th time since the start of Trump’s term that the court has granted an emergency filing request by the administration, according to NBC.

These orders “have had broad consequences, allowing the administration to remove protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants, to fire independent government regulators and remove transgender troops from the military,” per The New York Times.

The liberal justices dissented Friday, saying the order’s effect is to “prevent the funds from reaching their intended recipients — not just now but (because of their impending expiration) for all time.”