US fighter jet shoots down Turkish drone over Syria

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that Turkish drones had been conducting airstrikes in the restricted zone but that there was no indication the Turks were targeting U.S. forces. He added that the Turkish drone came within less than a kilometer of U.S. forces, who subsequently went into bunkers.

No troops were harmed during the incident, he said.

A Turkish defense ministry official said that the drone did not belong to Turkish armed forces, but did not provide details.

The incident comes as Turkey has increased its air attacks on Kurdish militants, accusing them of bombing Ankara this past weekend.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler and the two committed to closely coordinating in the region, Ryder said.