Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO bid

The announcement from Stoltenberg came just hours after Erdogan said that the European Union should first grant Turkey membership to the E.U. before Ankara would greenlight Sweden’s NATO bid — a condition that the security alliance’s member states had not agreed on.

But later Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson allegedly promised Erdogan that Stockholm would crack down on Kurdish separatists whom Turkey considers terrorists, including members of a religious group that Ankara has accused of planning a coup attempt in 2016.

In a statement from NATO, the two countries agreed that “counterterrorism cooperation is a long-term effort, which will continue beyond Sweden’s accession to NATO.”

Hungary is the only NATO member left to approve Sweden’s bid, but the country had previously said that it would take a cue from Turkey if the accession process was to move forward.